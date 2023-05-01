“The important thing” Milik reacts to Juventus draw against Bologna

Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has reacted to their 1-1 draw against Bologna, which is a setback to their bid to finish this season inside the top four.

The Bianconeri are in the mix to play Champions League football next season, but it is complicated as Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and AS Roma all also want one of the top four spots.

Juve went into the game against Bologna on the back of a four-game losing streak in domestic competitions and fans expected them to win.

But the hosts nearly handed them another defeat before the black and whites secured a share of the spoils.

After the match, Tuttomercatoweb quotes Milik’s posting:

“You can be wrong, but the important thing is never to give up, this is the right spirit to try to achieve our goals … come on Juve”.

Juve FC Says

We could have won that game if Milik had converted his spot-kick and moments like that will define our season.

The boys must start winning games comfortably and ensure they do not drop points against winnable opponents. Otherwise, we could end this term outside the top four.

Hopefully, we will get back to winning in our next game because of how important it is.