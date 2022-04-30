The impossible dream: Allegri reportedly asking for Inter defender

When it comes to football rivalries, the one between Juventus and Inter might just be on a class of its own. The two Serie A giants have been battling for titles for decades in a never-ending feud filled with mutual hatred and controversy.

Therefore, we don’t see too many players making a direct switch from Milano to Torino or vice versa, especially following the Calciopoli scandal which only aggravated the situation between the two arch rivals.

Yet, an Italian news outlet is reporting a news regarding Max Allegri’s interest in one of the Nerazzurri’s main pillars.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Juventus manager dreams about signing Milan Skriniar next summer.

The Livorno native reportedly sees the Slovakian as the ideal replacement for Giorgio Chiellini who could be on his way out by the end of the season.

Following an impressive debut Serie A campaign at Sampdoria, Inter signed the center back in 2017 for 34 million euros.

In the last couple of seasons, the 27-year-old has developed into one of the best defenders on the European scene.

This term, Skriniar has thus far contributed in three goals in his 31 Serie A appearances. His contract with the reigning Italian champions expires in 2023.

Juve FC say

Well, it’s easy to see why Allegri would want to sign the impressive center back. However, it’s incredibly difficult to imagine a plausible path that leads the Slovakia international to Turin.

Even though his contract expires a year later, Inter would surely prefer to lose his services for free rather than selling him to Juventus. Perhaps he’d become a more realistic target if he becomes a free agent in 2023.