The inevitable collapse and the inexplicable Dusan: Takeaways from Empoli trip (Opinion)

During what has been labeled as the club’s banter era, Juventus fans have witnessed a fair share of disastrous evenings on domestic and European fronts alike. But has there ever been a more mentally-wrecking day than yesterday?

Just minutes before the kickoff at the Castellani, the Court of Appeal found it suitable to announce the 10-point deduction sentence in yet another twist in what has been a chaotic campaign.

While some of us were expecting the players to roar back and unleash their frustration on the sorry Empoli, it was quite the opposite.

The shell-shocked Bianconeri suffered a devastating 1-4 defeat that all but ended their Champions League hopes – much to the delight of the public prosecutor.

While last night’s action sparked endless talking points, here our three takeaways from a woeful evening in Tuscany.

Justified Collapse?

In normal circumstances, Juventus players, coach and management would be figuratively whipped following a 1-4 thrashing at the hands of a provincial side. But as you might have noticed, there’s nothing quite normal about this campaign.

So perhaps, this one particular hammering can be excused based on what the players have suffered throughout the campaign which has been an emotional rollercoaster that was always ought to end with a devastating blow.

Now this isn’t meant to say that Max Allegri and his men are completely blameless for the shambolic display, after all, we’re talking about professionals who are handsomely paid to do their job, but perhaps the chasticing should be slightly toned down as the players have suffered enough injustice already.

Unrecognizable Dusan

Last season, Vlahovic enjoyed what was possibly his best display in the black and white jersey in Empoli, leading Juventus towards a 3-2 victory with a wonderful brace.

But how the mighty have fallen.

Just over a year later, the Serbian has been reduced to a shadow of his former vibrant self in one of the most curious cases in Calcio.

From Empoli’s tormentor to a mocking figure, what in the world has happened to Vlahovic?

Playing Sandro is Too Costly

As you might have heard, Alex Sandro is set to linger for another campaign in Turin after triggering an automatic release clause. The Brazilian will collect 6 million euros as net wages for one more season.

But while this figure is sure hefty for a player who’s no longer capable of featuring for a top European club, his inclusion on the pitch is even costlier.

These days, the 32-year-old is giving away goals for free, which has already cost the Bianconeri a defeat to Lazio, a draw in Bologna and a third goal that practically killed the remaining shred of hopes against Empoli.

While getting rid of his services will be a daunting task in the summer, the manager should simply place him at the very bottom of the pecking order, perhaps even behind a few Next Gen youngsters while awaiting his eventual departure, otherwise, we’ll continue to leak silly goals for another miserable season.