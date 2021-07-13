“The interest of Juventus is pleasing” Midfield target appears keen on Juve move

Manuel Locatelli has broken his silence on his future and insists he hasn’t been thinking about his prospective transfer this summer.

The midfielder has just helped the Italian national team to win Euro 2020 and now he can focus on his club future.

Juventus has been in talks with his current club, Sassuolo, over signing him amidst interest from the likes of Arsenal.

The midfielder is widely reported to prefer a move to the Bianconeri which would make it easy for them to win the race for his signature.

He has now admitted that it is pleasing to hear that Juve wants to sign him this summer, but he hasn’t been paying attention to the transfer market.

He also spoke about being consoled by Giorgio Chiellini after he missed a penalty against Spain in the semi-final of the competition.

He didn’t take one against England in the final and he is happy that those who did, got the job done.

“Up until now, I haven’t really thought about it, I couldn’t,” Locatelli told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“The interest of Juventus is pleasing, they are a great team and I have said it several times.”

“The world was collapsing around me and he [Chiellini] kept repeating to rest assured because we would have won,” Locatelli added about his missed penalty against Spain.

“He told me the same yesterday and apparently he was right. I would have taken one yesterday, anyway, luckily the others did it.”