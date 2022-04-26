The intertwined future of Dybala, Kean and Raspadori

At the end of Juve’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo, three names were on the scoreboard: Giacomo Raspadori, Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean.

The Neroverdi stat broke the deadlock at end of the first half, but the Argentine put the Old Lady back at the level terms few minutes later. At the end of the day, the former PSG striker was the author of a precious winner for the Bianconeri.

Coincidentally, these three strikers have intertwining futures, as their fates could well depend on one another.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus consider Raspadori as one of the main candidates to replace the departing Dybala.

LA Joya will leave Turin at the end of the season after seeing out his contract with the club. Hence, the young Sassuolo number 18 could be the one to fill the Argentine’s shoes.

However, the Bianconeri won’t be able to strike a deal for the Italian unless they find a solution with Everton that would free them from their obligations related to Kean’s transfer.

The 22-year-old returned to Juventus on an initial two-year loan deal but the club has an obligation to buy him in 2023. The total fee could reach 35 million euros, which is more or less Sassuolo’s asking price for Raspadori.

The report adds that Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini took the opportunity to discuss possible transfers with Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali ahead of Monday’s match.

However, finding a solution with Everton and Kean (more precisely his agent Mino Raiola) would be paramount in order to unlock the path that leads towards Raspadori.