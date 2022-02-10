“The Italian Cup is one of our objectives” Allegri is taking the Coppa Italia seriously

Max Allegri has openly revealed Juventus wants to win the Coppa Italia this season ahead of their match against Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri won the competition in the last campaign despite struggling in the league.

They remain the biggest club in the country and expect to make an impact in the different competitions this season.

Allegri’s side has already lost the Italian Super Cup to Inter Milan, so they probably have just the Coppa Italia as a realistic target now.

Their next match in the competition is a tough one against Sassuolo and they would be keen to earn progression to the next round.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Black and Greens, Allegri insists they are targeting the trophy, so they would go for the win in the fixture.

He said via Tuttosport: “The Italian Cup is one of our objectives and we want to win.”

Juve FC Says

Winning a trophy in this campaign would be very important to Juventus because we should always win.

We had a bad campaign in the last one and still won the Super Cup and Italian Cup.

We still have at least three trophies to play for in this campaign, and the Coppa Italia is probably the easiest to win, so we need to be very serious about it.