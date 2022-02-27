The Italian media rates Allegri highly after latest Juventus win

Max Allegri impressed the Italian media with his tactics as Juventus overcame Empoli 3-2 yesterday.

The Bianconeri have had an inconsistent season and some may not have been so positive about them performing well against the hosts.

However, two goals from Dusan Vlahovic were enough to earn the Bianconeri a win and they remain close to the top of the league table.

The Italian media have been impressed by how Allegri’s side has been performing recently and they rated him after the victory.

A majority of them had good things to say about the Livorno-born boss and Football Italia curated some ratings.

According to the report, La Gazzetta Dello Sports remarked he needs “to rearrange some of the movements at the back,” but overall his side did well and they rated him 6.5.

Corriere della Sera rated him at 6.5, while Corriere Dello Sport and Tuttosport gave him a 7.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is an accomplished manager and there is little doubt that he will help Juve become the top Italian club again.

The Bianconeri manager has won several trophies before now and he could replicate that success.

Now that his team is performing well, he would want consistency from the team.