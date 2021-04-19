The Italian teams we could see in the Champions League next season if Juventus is banned

With Juventus, Milan and Inter Milan likely to be kicked out of the Champions League, we will see a new set of Italian teams in the competition next season.

The three Italian sides have agreed to join the newly-formed European Super League as the founding members.

The pioneering teams hope to earn an advantage that would see them get a guaranteed place in the competition every year.

However, they have been threatened with bans from other competitions and they will now almost certainly miss out on the UCL next season.

Juve will no longer worry about winning a competition that they have routinely qualified for since its inception.

Football Italia has now revealed the Italian teams we would see in the Champions League next season if Juve and others succeed in leaving the competition for good.

Considering the current standings, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus occupy three of the top four spots.

That means Atalanta, Napoli, Lazio and Roma would be in the competition next season in place of the trio.

Atalanta is currently third on the league table while Napoli is fifth, Lazio and Roma are sixth and seventh respectively.

Most of these teams have been fighting to play Champions League football and it has been made much easier for them now.