On Wednesday, Juventus announced the extension of Nicolò Fagioli’s contract until 2026. The young midfielder enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie B while on loan at Cremonese. He then consolidated his place in the squad with an impressive pre-season.

However, the 21-year-old was running on an expiring deal, which prompted the management to act swiftly and secure his services with a long-term contract.

The Italian initially joined the club in 2015 and rose through its ranks, while leaving his mark with the Primavera team as well as the U-23 squad.

For his part, Fagioli is delighted with the renewal, and he expressed his great joy in a post on his personal Instagram account.

“The journey continues. I’m very happy to have renewed my contract with Juventus. Fino alla fine!” reads the player’s post.

Next up for Fagioli is the Bianconeri’s Serie A opener on Monday. The team will host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium, and the young midfielder will be vying for a starting spot.

In the absence of the injured Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie, the Italian has been a regular starter in pre-season. With Adrien Rabiot also facing an uncertain future, Fagioli could line up alongside Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria in the middle of the park.