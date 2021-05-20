“The Juventus fans did not insult me” – Totti reveals praise from Bianconeri supporters

Whilst Juventus and Atalanta were battling on the pitch, the cameras caught the presence of a true footballing icon in the stands during the Coppa Italia final.

In the sight of Francesco Totti, the Bianconeri extended their lead over Roma in the competition’s charts by winning their 14th title, with the capital side being their closest follower with 9 trophies.

Even though the relationship between the Old Lady’s fans and the Roman legend wasn’t always an amicable one, it appears that the supporters decided to show their appreciation towards their old rival.

Despite some media outlets claiming that Juventus fans insulted Totti, the former number 10 came out to fully deny the reports, saying that what happened was in the fact the exact opposite.

Er Pupone attended the match alongside his 16-year-old son, Cristian, and told the correct version of the story.

“Going back to the stadium to see the football match with your own support was exciting. Cristian and I were not insulted by the Juventus fans, on the contrary they praised us. Long live the sport”, said Totti on his social media pages according to ilBianconero.

Perhaps it was the fans’ intention of putting this old rivalry behind them, or maybe they were just excited to be inside a stadium after more than a year, but whatever is the case, these gestures are always welcomed in the beautiful game.