A report from IlBianconero takes a closer look at the foreign Juventus with the most appearances, as Alex Sandro closes in on Pavel Nedved’s all-time record.

The Czech legend was a protagonist on the pitch between 2001 and 2009 before becoming a club director and subsequently vice-president following his retirement.

The 2003 Balon d’Or winner still holds the record as the most capped foreigner in Juve’s history.

The overall list is predominated by Italian stars, with Alessandro Del Piero leading the charts with a whopping 705 appearances, while Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini complete the podium.

Nevertheless, Nedved still leads the foreign list with 327 outings for the Bianconeri.

However, his record is currently under threat with Alex Sandro only four matches away from equaling it and five from breaking it.

The Brazilian veteran will definitely leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season. So if he’s going to place himself on top of the list, he would have to do it in the next few months.

Juventus still have nine matches to play in Serie A and two in the Coppa Italia semi-final, in addition to a possible cup final.

Therefore, the defender has time to catch Nedved, even if he hasn’t been featuring as a regular starter this season.

Aside from Sandro, the Top 10 foreign players’ appearances list only includes one active Juventus in the shape of Wojciech Szczesny who’s currently in ninth place.