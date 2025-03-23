The sacking of Thiago Motta could force Juventus into another squad overhaul at the end of the season.

A new manager may not favour certain players in the current squad, and with several individuals underperforming, departures are likely. Here are some of the players who could leave the club in the summer.

Francisco Conceição

Conceição arrived at Juventus with high expectations, regarded as an exciting addition to the squad. However, the Portuguese winger has struggled to deliver in terms of goals and assists. While his energy and work rate are evident, the club must not be misled by his busy style of play. A permanent deal would be unwise, as he has not demonstrated the required quality to succeed at Juventus.

Lloyd Kelly

The decision to sell Dean Huijsen only to sign Kelly a few months later highlights the questionable squad management at Juventus this season. Despite arriving from the Premier League, Kelly has struggled to make a significant impact. His lack of pace and apparent lack of confidence on the ball have made him an unconvincing presence in defence. Opposition attackers do not seem to fear him, and his performances have not justified his signing.

Jonas Rouhi

Rouhi was expected to step up and fill the left-back role at Juventus, but he has fallen short of expectations. His performances suggest that he is not yet ready for this level, and a loan move in the summer would likely be the best course of action for his development.

Vasilije Adžić

Adžić has shown promise with the Next Gen team, but he still requires further development. Gaining experience through a loan spell at another club could accelerate his progress and better prepare him for a future role in the senior squad.

Dušan Vlahović

Vlahović’s future at Juventus remains uncertain. Unless the incoming manager explicitly backs him and he agrees to a new contract, the club should consider selling him this summer. Allowing his situation to remain unresolved would only create instability, and Juventus may benefit from reinvesting in a different attacking option.