At the beginning of this season, there were high expectations surrounding Juventus, and understandably so. The club had a new manager in Thiago Motta and had also secured the signatures of several top-tier players to strengthen their squad.

Motta’s arrival led to some changes within the team, as he made a number of established stars surplus to requirements. These players were subsequently offloaded, and Juventus made efforts to sign replacements with the potential to make a significant impact. However, not all of these players have lived up to the expectations placed upon them, and there are a few who have underperformed relative to the high hopes that were set at the start of the season. Here are some of the key stars who have not yet met expectations:

Teun Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners arrived at Juventus with a solid reputation, particularly following his strong performances in helping his former club win the Europa League last season. As one of the best midfielders in Europe, his signing was seen as a coup for Juventus. However, his time at the club has not gone as hoped, with the Dutch midfielder failing to make the same impact. Juventus fans are eagerly waiting for him to find his best form and show why he was brought in to strengthen the midfield.

Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz also joined Juventus during the summer transfer window, and his arrival raised significant expectations. As one of the finest midfielders in Europe, many anticipated that Luiz would provide stability and creativity in Juventus’ midfield. While he has shown flashes of quality in his recent appearances, he has not yet reached the level many expected. His performances are steadily improving, but he has yet to hit the consistent form that would see him fulfil the potential fans had hoped for.

Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz, the Turkish international, was another player expected to thrive under Motta, who is seen as a more attacking-minded manager compared to his predecessor, Massimiliano Allegri. However, Yildiz has struggled to develop at the pace many expected. His performances have been stagnant, and he has not made the strides that were anticipated for a player of his potential. Juventus fans will be hoping that he can find his rhythm before the season concludes.

It remains to be seen whether these players can turn their fortunes around before the end of the season. With Juventus’ season still in full swing, there is hope that these stars will eventually rise to the occasion.