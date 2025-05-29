This summer is a critical period for Juventus, as the club must resolve its managerial situation in the coming weeks. While the Club World Cup is set to commence shortly, Juventus will be more concerned with ensuring a strong start to the upcoming domestic season.

Despite finishing within the top four last season, that outcome arguably flattered the Bianconeri. Igor Tudor deserves credit for achieving this result, particularly considering he worked with the same squad that had previously underperformed under Thiago Motta. It is clear that several members of the current team have failed to meet expectations, and a number of them should not be part of the club’s plans moving forward.

Douglas Luiz

Although some might argue that Luiz has only been at the club for one season, so too has Khephren Thuram. Unlike Thuram, however, Luiz appears ill-suited to the tactical and physical demands of Italian football. His adaptation has been underwhelming, and Juventus would be wise to consider parting ways with him sooner rather than later to avoid further stagnation in midfield.

Teun Koopmeiners

Another recent acquisition, Koopmeiners has similarly struggled to make a meaningful impact since arriving at the club. He has failed to integrate effectively into the team’s system or contribute consistently in key moments. If Juventus are serious about rebuilding its squad, a more dynamic and reliable option should be identified to strengthen the midfield.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Arkadiusz Milik

Milik’s extended absence through injury has severely limited his contribution. While injuries are part of the sport, an entire season lost without significant involvement makes his continued presence on the wage bill difficult to justify. Juventus should explore alternatives that can offer both availability and quality in attack.

Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic’s performances have not reflected the expectations associated with his status at the club. While his commitment has come under scrutiny, what is most concerning is his lack of tangible impact on the pitch. Given his wages and limited effectiveness, Juventus should seriously consider offloading him during the summer transfer window.

In summary, Juventus must take decisive action this summer—not only in appointing the right manager but also in refreshing a squad that has too often underdelivered.