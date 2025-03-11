Juventus boasts some of the best players in Serie A, and the men in black and white believe they can achieve something great. They still have a chance to win Serie A before this season ends, and they have been in fine form, so that goal remains within reach.

Some of their stars have been brilliant when they play this term, but not all of them have been in their best form. Many of these players arrived with huge expectations, and we all expected them to thrive under Thiago Motta. However, some have not quite lived up to those expectations. However, it's clear that what matters most is how these players perform on the pitch. Here is a list of players who have underperformed this term:

Teun Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners was expected to transform Juventus, however, the Europa League winner has spent much of the term struggling. While he has been fantastic in recent weeks, we hope he can get back to his best soon enough to help the team.

Douglas Luiz

Luiz is another big-money arrival at Juventus, and the midfielder was expected to do well after his move from Aston Villa. However, he has not been as useful to the team as anticipated, struggling with both form and fitness, which has not been good enough. If Luiz performs as he did at Villa, Juventus would be competing for Serie A and perhaps still in other cup competitions.

Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz started the season very well, and we all expected him to play an important role under Thiago Motta. However, the Turkish teenager has struggled in recent weeks. The Bianconeri consider him an important player, but he needs more goals and assists to prove he is truly influential for the team. There is still time for Yildiz to get back on track, but at the moment, a loan move might be the best option to regain his form.

Francisco Conceicao

Conceicao is a surprising inclusion on this list, as he is often one of the busiest players on the Juventus team. However, his productivity has not been as high as expected, with just 6 goals/assists in 18 league games this season. Juventus will need more from him to justify a permanent signing at the end of the season.

Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic has been at Juventus for four seasons, yet he has not been as prolific as he was at Fiorentina. His best season in Turin remains the 16 goals he scored in 33 games last term, which is fewer than the 17 he scored in the first half of the 2021/2022 season for La Viola before his move to Juve. This term, he has scored 9 goals in 21 league games, and his output needs to improve for the team to succeed.