Juventus aims to finish this season strong, and their performance in the second half will play a crucial role in determining the success or failure of their campaign.

The Bianconeri remain unbeaten in domestic competitions and have been one of the top teams in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Motta is reaping the benefits of being a new manager, with his players eager to impress him—for now, at least.

The former midfielder knows that a huge challenge lies ahead for him and his team, and they must be at their best to end the season on a high note.

Motta needs his players to step up when the second half arrives, and we have identified some key players who cannot afford to have a flat second half of the season.

Teun Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners was starting to settle into his new team and get acquainted with his teammates before a rib injury sidelined him. Now, the Dutchman is back and poised to be an essential part of the squad.

In the new year, Juve will need the former Atalanta player to become the driving force behind their creativity, increasing the number of chances he creates for Dusan Vlahovic to score.

Dusan Vlahovic

DV9 is now getting more opportunities to find the back of the net than he did under Max Allegri, and expectations for the striker are high.

He needs to step up his performance from the start of next year, as goals win games, and we may find ourselves in a tight title race where goal difference could be crucial in deciding the winner.

Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz has been in brilliant form for us, and the teenager is steadily taking on a key role under Motta.

He struggles when starting games, especially on the wing, but he currently can’t play centrally ahead of Koopmeiners, so he needs to adapt to this new role.

In the second half of the season, his goals and assists will be crucial, and he must work on adding more consistency to his game.

Andrea Cambiaso

Cambiaso is one of the most reliable players in the Juventus squad, and his versatility is a key reason he features in so many matches.

Motta appreciates players like him, but the manager will likely need to identify a preferred role for him to ensure a consistent run in the second half of the season.

Francisco Conceição

Conceicao has already proven to be a valuable asset at Juve since joining on loan from Porto, and we need to see more assists and goals from his direct running and skill starting in January.

If he stays fit, that should come to fruition, helping Juve secure at least one trophy by the end of the season.