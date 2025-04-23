When a new manager arrives at the club, every player risks not making the team, as the gaffer will have to find the right players for his system.

Thiago Motta favoured most of the current squad, but several of the stars he signed for the club have looked out of place under Igor Tudor.

The new gaffer is doing his best to ensure that the team is in great shape for the matches ahead, but it is evident he does not like some players.

If Tudor fails to get the Juve job permanently, he could use his free time to enjoy something new alongside football fans in general, here are a couple of suggestions to get you started: visit Bonus.ca free slots page and take advantage of both their free slot games with no downloads or registrations required and try your hand on one of their free demos.

If Tudor does get the job full-time, the chances are that he will offload several players not suited to his system.

Francisco Conceição

It seemed almost certain that Conceição would be staying at Juventus permanently weeks ago, but that has all changed.

While he was a regular under Motta, he is not a player for Tudor unless he is willing and capable of playing as a wing-back in the new manager’s system.

Samuel Mbangula

Mbangula is another winger struggling to play because of the new manager’s system and is reportedly up for sale.

He is a winger who plays closer to the goal, but Tudor uses wing-backs who are required to do as much work in defence as in attack.

Alberto Costa

Costa joined Juventus in January under Motta, yet he struggled to play under the manager who signed him in the first place.

Tudor would need him to become a wing-back and forget about playing as a full-back, otherwise, he will struggle to get game time and the Bianconeri will have to sell him just six months after he joined the club.

Nicolo Savona

Savona earned a lot of praise for doing well as a right-back and as a left-back, making him a reliable full-back on the Juventus squad.

The Bianconeri groomed him in their system, so he is a player they will be proud of should he succeed in their team.

However, he must develop himself to play as a wing-back. Otherwise, he might have to leave Juve in the summer, even if that means sending him out on loan first.

Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani scored five goals in his first three games as a Juventus striker, and it seemed he would help them win the league title.

His goals have since dried up, and Juve is struggling to get the best from him now. Tudor is convinced that Dušan Vlahović is the ideal striker for the team.

Without goals, Juventus has no reason to keep Muani, so we expect him to leave.