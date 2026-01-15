The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just a few months away, and Juventus will have several players competing for the trophy when the time comes.

Some of their players will surely be on the plane to North America in the summer, while some of them still need to qualify via the playoffs across continents.

Supporters from all over the world will be watching the World Cup eagerly, and with so many VPN with servers across the USA, there is no reason why any fan should miss out on watching their country or favourite players in action.

Whether Juventus stars play for nations that have already qualified or not, any team which finally competes at the World Cup has a good chance of winning it, and these Juventus stars could be winners.

Gleison Bremer, Brazil

With Carlo Ancelotti now their manager, Brazil has a very good chance of winning the World Cup this year.

They have endured some years of mediocrity, but this could be their year, and if Bremer stays fit, we expect him to get on the plane and play a key role for his nation.

Khephrem Thuram, France

Thuram has broken into the France national team, and he is set to be a part of the brother duo to compete for Les Bleus at the competition.

France won the 2018 World Cup and reached the final of the 2022 edition, so they have a pedigree, and Thuram will surely join their squad that could win it if he keeps impressing under Luciano Spalletti.

Weston McKennie, United States

As one of the host nations, the United States is certainly one of the countries that could do well in the World Cup.

They have some exciting players in their squad and have worked really hard to get into good shape.

There is always the controversy of favouritism from officials, and the USA could enjoy it when the competition starts, boosting their chance of winning it.

McKennie could be a free agent after winning the World Cup, but he would start competing in it as a Juve player.

Kenan Yildiz, Turkiye

Turkiye remains one of the best footballing nations in Europe, but they would need to go through the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup, with a game against Romania coming up in March.

They have the squad to qualify, and if that happens, they could impress as they did at the 2002 World Cup.

Francisco Conceicao, Portugal

If Conceicao can stay fit, he will be on the plane when Portugal travels for the World Cup, and this could be their year.

It is the trophy that Cristiano Ronaldo has not won for his nation, and this will be the last edition that he can attend, so they might return home as world champions.