“The Juventus squad is hugely flawed” Juventus reporter reacts to yet another Bianconeri loss

Juventus have suffered consecutive 2-1 losses in the space of a few days after Verona beat them again tonight.

It is a shocking result from a game that the Bianconeri needed to win and give their fans a good weekend gift.

However, two goals from Giovanni Simeone put the Bianconeri to the sword despite a consolation effort from Weston McKennie.

Massimiliano Allegri’s return is fast turning into a sour reunion between the gaffer and the Bianconeri and Forbes Sports’ Adam Digby seems to put the blame on the players.

He analysed the defeat against Verona and said the Bianconeri still have a much better squad than their opponents.

However, Verona came better prepared and well set up.

He tweeted: “The Juventus squad is hugely flawed.

“The Juventus starting XI still has far more talent than Hellas Verona’s.

“The difference tonight was that one team was well-prepared, well set up & well coached.

“The other was Juventus. #VeronaJuve”

It’s hard to disagree with Digby over the difference in quality among both clubs.

Juventus had Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala leading their attack from the start, while Simeone was the lone striker for the hosts.

If a random fan looks at both lineups, they would struggle to identify anyone in Igor Tudor’s team.

But Juve still fell for a team of “unknowns” and it is a hard pill to swallow.

Allegri needs to get things right and get this team back in form, or he could be sacked soon.