When Igor Tudor made his managerial debut against Genoa, Juventus fans were quick to spot major differences in the team’s overall approach compared to Thiago Motta’s time at the club.

The Croatian was appointed as the club’s caretaker coach following the sacking of the former Bologna manager who failed to inspire during his eight months in charge. The management decided to wield the axe following a series of abysmal results, with the 3-0 defeat in Florence proving to be the final straw.

Tudor was identified as a familiar face at Continassa, having served the club during his playing days, and also acted as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant manager during the 2020/21 campaign.

Last Saturday, the 46-year-old enjoyed a winning debut thanks to Kenan Yildiz’s solitary strike against Genoa. While the result wasn’t by any means thrilling, the improved display was encouraging enough for the supporters who noticed key changes.

Tudor’s players opted for a more direct approach, as they looked to bring the ball forward swiftly through vertical plays rather than keep possession for needlessly long spells. Moreover, the team showed more determination and tenacity in one-on-one duels, as proven by the metrics.

So, what is the key behind this interesting upturn?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, observers noted that the Bianconeri’s training sessions have become much more intense compared to Motta’s time in charge.

With Tudor at the helm, the players are made to run harder during training sessions, while also being pitted against each other in mini-matches played between attackers and defenders. The aim is to enhance the team’s pace and playing rhythm.

While this approach yielded a good outcome against Genoa, this weekend’s away contest against Roma represents a sterner test, as Claudio Ranieri’s team is the most in-form side in Serie A at the moment.