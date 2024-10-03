Juventus coach Thiago Motta was euphoric upon watching his men complete an astonishing come-from-behind victory over RB Leipzig.

The match appeared to be a lost cause when Michele Di Gregorio’s expulsion was swiftly followed by a spot-kick that gave the German hosts a 2-1 lead.

But despite their numerical disadvantage, the Bianconeri pulled off a comeback for the ages.

Dusan Vlahovic completed his brace with a jaw-dropping strike from long range, while Francisco Conceicao dribbled his way to the box before placing the ball in the bottom corner, igniting wild celebrations on the sidelines.

The Italians then had to survive a late onslaught to escape victorious, overcoming all circumstances, which included two early injuries as well as some dubious refereeing.

After the contest, Motta insisted that his men were already playing well in the first half despite trailing in the scoreline.