The last time Szczesny conceded five goals in one game was 9 years ago

Juventus’ goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczęsny, has been one of the finest in his position in European football for much of his time in Serie A.

He first played for AS Roma and impressed Juve enough for the Bianconeri to add him to their squad in 2017 and he has remained in Turin since then.

The Pole is a solid goalie who hardly has a bad game in the colours of the black and whites, but he conceded five goals against Napoli last night, one of the worst defeats of his career so far.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the five goals he conceded in that game was the first time he conceded that many goals in a game since 2014 when he played for Arsenal.

That game also ended 5-1 against Liverpool, since then, he has been conceding fewer goals for his different clubs.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that Szczęsny has to be the goalie who concedes the goals, but he was not to blame for any of them after his defence exposed him.

Hopefully, the team will be in better shape in its next game and Juve can get back to building another winning run.

If we do not recover from that defeat by winning the next game, it will become harder to get another win.