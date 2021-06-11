“The last two seasons have been complicated for me” Ramsey appears to blame Juventus for his struggles

Aaron Ramsey appears to have taken a swipe at Juventus after revealing that the staff of the Welsh national team understands his body and know how to get the best from him.

The midfielder has struggled for much of the time he has been a Juventus player since he joined them in 2019.

The Bianconeri saw off serious competition from top teams around Europe to sign him for free.

He has been unable to replicate the form he showed at Arsenal which prompted Juve to sign him.

His major problem has been persistent injuries, however, he has remained fit through Wales’ preparation for Euro 2020 and he would look to play an important role for them when they start their campaign in the competition.

If he was at Juve over the last few weeks, he would have had fitness issues and he thinks it is down to the Bianconeri officials not understanding his body.

He told the Daily Mirror: “It has been a quite challenging time over the past couple of seasons.

“There have been many factors and changes that I haven’t been used to.

“In the end now I have got my own team around me who are focused on me, to get myself into the best possible shape.

“Football is a team sport and a lot of the time it is about the team and everybody doing the same things, when maybe some players need a bit more attention.

“So I take it into my own hands and have the right people around me to try to come up with the best possible plan to get myself back into a place where I am feeling good and confident again.”

He added: “They started off with us, they did a few weeks with us so I had a good few weeks with them, settled in really well.

“The Welsh staff and medical team have been brilliant, they have been open for discussions and it’s important to all be on the same page.

“I have known a lot of the Welsh staff for a long time from my Arsenal days as well.

“They understand me, they know my body and they know what I need.

“Hopefully we can all play a part to try and get myself in the best place.”