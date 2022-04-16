The lastest probable Juventus formation for Bologna match: A makeshift midfield?

Once again, Max Allegri is facing some selection headaches as the injury bug has once again struck at Juventus. The Bianconeri are hosting Bologna on Saturday evening while their midfield department is in shambles.

The Old Lady will be without Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo and Manuel Locatelli who are all on the treatment table.

This has left the manager with only two midfielders from the senior squad. We’re talking about Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria.

And yet, the latter might not be at his best physical shape, which could prompt the manager to start the match with a makeshift midfield.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Danilo and Juan Cuadrado could line up next to Rabiot in an emergency midfield trio.

Wojciech Szczesny will start between the posts, while Matthijs de Ligt partners either Giorgio Chiellini (80%) or Leonardo Bonucci (20%) at the heart of the defense.

Luca Pellegrini could once again get the nod at left-back ahead of Alex Sandro, Mattia De Sciglio should take the opposite flank after serving a one-match ban last weekend. However, the source leaves a 20% chance for Zakaria to start instead of the Italian. In this case, Allegri would deploy Danilo in his natural right-back role.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic should lead the frontline, flanked by Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata who also returns from suspension.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio (Zakaria), de Ligt, Chiellini (Bonucci), Pellegrini; Cuadrado, Danilo, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata