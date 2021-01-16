The latest developments in Juve’s hunt for a new striker

Juve’s search for a new striker has so far been one of the highlights of the current market, with a host of names mentioned, varying from old veterans to young bombers.

A recent report from Calciomercato has specifically mentioned three names on the Bianconeri wish-list, and has described the situation with each of them.

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has been an objective for several European sides. The Frenchman found playing time hard to come by this season, especially in the presence of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham.

Nonetheless, the world champion has put up some solid performances lately, and Frank Lampard is apparently keen on keeping him for the remainder of the campaign.

Therefore, Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca is apparently the favorite to make his landing in Turin. The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Genoa, but has lost his starting berth in favor of the emerging talent Eldor Shomurodov and the resurrected Mattia Destro.

However, the Bianconeri will still have to negotiate with his parent club, and the Neroverdi are apparently valuing their striker at 22 million euros. The operation could take place as an initial loan, varying between 6 and 18 months. Whilst Sassuolo are pushing for an obligation to buy, Juventus are so far only willing to include a right of redemption.

The Black and green side is also hoping to include Juve’s rising defender Radu Dragusin as a part of the deal, which the Old Lady is also refusing. The negotiations are expected to resume by next week, as the Italian champions want to focus on their upcoming encounters against Inter and Napoli in the league and Super Cup respectively.

The last name on Paratici’s list is Graziano Pellè. However, the report believes that the former Southampton striker is an unlikely target at the moment, as the Italian is being offered a 6 month deal by the Bianconeri, while he wishes to have a contract lasting for at least 18 months.