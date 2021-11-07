The latest Dybala contract update is what Juventus fans want to hear

Paulo Dybala is yet to sign a new contract at Juventus, but an agreement to that effect is very close.

The Argentinian striker has been in talks with the Bianconeri over a new deal for a long time now.

However, progress hasn’t been made as fast as the club and fans would want.

His agent, Jorge Antun, has been in Italy on several occasions now but departs without securing the contract he wants for his client.

However, success seems to be on the horizon for Juve as they attempt to finally get the former Palermo man on a new deal.

Renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano delivered the latest update on the future of the attacker.

He claims Dybala’s agent will return to Italy soon and this time it is to put the finishing touches to the agreement between the club and his client for good.

He tweeted: “Paulo Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun is planning to come back in Europe this month to complete and sign the contract extension with Juventus. New deal in place until June 2026.

“Dybala is now prepared to accept – as his current contract expired in June 2022.”

This news will delight most Juve fans who have been dreading the possibility of losing another superstar.

The team is still suffering from the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo and losing Dybala could easily turn it into a mid-table club in Serie A.

The Argentinian has been one of the Bianconeri most impressive players in this campaign and would look to continue his fine form until the end of the season and help the club achieve its aims.