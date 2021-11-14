The latest Dybala injury update might surprise Juventus’ fans but they will love it

Paulo Dybala didn’t emerge for the second half of Argentina’s match against Uruguay, causing fear at Juventus that he has sustained another injury.

Dybala has been struggling with different fitness problems this season and fans would have been worried that he would at least miss Juve’s match against Lazio when club football returns.

However, in a major injury boost to the club, Tuttosport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims the attacker didn’t sustain any serious injury after being checked and would likely be available to face Lazio.

This development would be a major boost to Juventus who have been struggling to keep the attacker fit for their important matches.

He has just returned from an injury layoff and Juve’s next game against Lazio is a fixture they need their best men on the field to win.

Maurizio Sarri would look to prove the Bianconeri wrong for firing him, and Max Allegri knows he cannot allow that to happen.

Dybala’s inclusion in the game will hand Juve some advantage considering that Ciro Immobile is likely to miss the fixture for the Biancocelesti.

Alvaro Morata has also just returned from injury and Allegri would likely pair both attackers in the game.

Hopefully, they would both be in fine goal-scoring form and help Juve secure the three points from the fixture.