The latest expected Juventus lineup for the first leg against Sporting

April 11, 2023 - 12:00 pm

On Thursday, Juventus will host Sporting at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Following Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Lazio, some observers are expecting to see some tweaks in the starting lineup, including a return to a 4-3-3 formation. Max Allegri deployed this system in the final stretch of the match against Biancocelesti, sparking an improved display.

Nonetheless, an emerging report foreshadows a more familiar lineup that only includes some changes in personnel.

According to ilBianconero, Allegri will maintain a 3-5-2 formation, with Arkadiusz Milik the favorite to lead the line.

The Pole should start alongside Angel Di Maria upfront, as Dusan Vlahovic is struggling for form and condition. For his part, Federico Chiesa could once again act as a super-sub.

The manager will confirm the midfield trio of Nicolò Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot. On the wings, Juan Cuadrado should get another start as Mattia De Sciglio hasn’t totally recovered, while Filip Kostic takes the left wing.

At the back, Allegri could resort to the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro, dropping Federico Gatti out of the formation.

Juventus Possible XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Milik

