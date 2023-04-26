The latest Juventus probable formation for Derby d’Italia: Bonucci returns

On Wednesday, Inter and Juventus will battle it out in the fourth Derby d’Italia of the season. The Bianconeri emerged victorious in both league fixtures, but the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final ended in a 1-1 draw.

So who will prevail in the decisive second leg at the Giuseppe Meazza, and how will Max Allegri line up his men?

According to JuventusNews24, Leonardo Bonucci could make his first appearance in a while, and will even get the nod from the start.

The Juventus captain last featured in a match on March 12 when the Bianconeri hosted Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium, but he only lasted 45 minutes on the pitch.

The aging defender should join his vice-captain Danilo and Gleison Bremer in the back-three, while Mattia Perin starts between the posts.

In midfield, Fabio Miretti is the favorite ahead of Nicolò Fagioli to start alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

Mattia De Sciglio will get the nod on the right flank in the absence of the suspended Juan Cuadrado, while Filip Kostic remains the ultimate first choice on the left.

Finally, Angel Di Maria will definitely start up front, but the identity of his striking partner remains uncertain. With Dusan Vlahovic unable to start, Allegri will have to choose between Arkadiusz Milik and Federico Chiesa.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; De Sciglio, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Di Maria, Milik (Chiesa).