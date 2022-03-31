The latest Juventus probable formation for Juventus ahead of Inter showdown

Following the return of international players, Max Allegri now has a clearer idea on how his formation will look like next Sunday.

Juventus will host Inter at the Allianz Stadium in a crucial showdown between the two arch rivals. With both sides still hoping to catch up with Milan, this clash will be significant for the title race picture.

Therefore, neither side can afford to commit mistakes, and the managers will be extremely careful upon choosing their starting lineups.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Allegri is planning on maintaining his hybrid 4-3-3 formation, but still has one doubt in mind.

The source believes that Dusan Vlahovic will lead the frontline, with Alvaro Morata supporting him from the left flank.

After returning early from international duty, Juan Cuadrado could be the favorite to complete the attacking trident. However, Paulo Dybala remains a viable option.

In the middle of the park, Arthur Melo should once again act as the deep-lying playmaker, with Manuel Locatelli to his right and Adrien Rabiot on the left. Although Denis Zakaria is available once again, he’s unlikely to start from the first minute.

At the back, Wojciech Szczesny will find Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini in front of him, with Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio taking the fullback roles.

Juventus Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Cuadrado (Dybala), Vlahovic, Morata