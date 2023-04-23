The latest Juventus probable formation for Napoli clash: Di Maria on the bench?

Just three days following the exhausting draw in Lisbon, Juventus have another major battle at their hands, as they host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

While Angel Di Maria was arguably the lone bright spot for the Bianconeri in the embarrassing 1-5 defeat at the Maradona Stadium, the Argentine could start the match on the bench.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arkadiusz Milik is the favorite to start the big encounter, spearheading the 3-5-2 formation alongside Dusan Vlahovic. Nonetheless, the source leaves 40% for El Fideo to start instead of the Polish striker.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot remain the automatic starters, while Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli contend for a starting spot. The pink newspaper gives a slight advantage to Miretti (60%).

On the flanks, Mattia De Sciglio could get the nod on the right flank while Filip Kostic starts on the opposite side.

At the back, Federico Gatti is the favorite (60%) to join Gleison Bremer and Danilo in defense at the expense of Leonardo Bonucci.

As for Sky Sport, the expected formation is quite similar, but the source favors Fagioli over Miretti and tips Juan Cuadrado for a starting spot.

GdS Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti (Bonucci), Bremer, Danilo; De Sciglio, Miretti (Fagioli), Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik (Di Maria), Vlahovic

Sky Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic