The latest on Alex Sandro’s contract: Will Juventus resign to automatic extension?

Since the start of the season, Alex Sandro’s future has often sparked discussion among Juventus supporters. While many believe that the player’s time in Turin must come to a close at the end of the season, some still see him as a useful option at the back.

But regardless of what all of us feel, the Brazilian has a contract renewal clause in his contract which will be triggered upon reaching his 40th appearance of the campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Alex Sandro’s renewal is now a formality, as Juventus have succumbed to the automatic extension clause.

Therefore, the Bianconeri won’t attempt to negotiate a new deal with the 32-year-old, but they’ll allow him to stay put for another campaign while collecting the same salary(6 million euros as net wages).

The source believes that next season would be Sandro’s final year in Turin, as the management is unlikely to voluntarily offer him a new contract.

At the moment, the former Porto man has made 32 appearances in all competitions, and barring injuries, he should be able to hit the 40-appearances mark if he maintains his place in Max Allegri’s pecking order.

Juve FC say

Unless the manager decides to drop him – which is a highly unlikely scenario at this crucial stage of the season – Sandro will trigger his automatic renewal.

But let’s hope that it wouldn’t prevent the management from searching the market for a younger left-back in the summer.