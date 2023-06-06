The latest on Allegri: Rift with Calvo and decisive meeting with Elkann

Following the conclusion of the campaign, Juventus still have some dilemmas to sort out ahead of the summer transfer campaign. While the management is still searching for a new sporting director, Max Allegri’s situation also remains unclear.

A large section of the supporters have been displeased with the performances and the results, and it seems that the tactician also has his detractors inside the hierarchy.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Allegri is now on a collision course with Juventus Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo.

The manager made the rift public by aiming digs towards the CFO in his post-match interview in Udine on Sunday. As the source notes, Allegri isn’t pleased with the new administration, feeling that it lacks political weight.

Nevertheless, the coach is set for a decisive week as he’s expected to sit on the table with the club’s majority owner John Elkann, as told by ilBianconero.

The report expects the meeting to ensue before the end of the week. So by Friday, we can expect the club to either confirm Allegri for another season or announce a premature divorce.

Juve FC say

The 55-year-old still has another two years on his Juventus contract, so parting ways with him might come costly for the club.

Nevertheless, if the management deems to be a necessary move, then it must reach a resolution the axe by all means necessary.