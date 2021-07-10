The latest on Bernardeschi’s future at Juventus

Since his arrival in 2017, Federico Bernardeschi has largely struggled to convince Juve’s recurring managers , as well as the fans.

Nonetheless, the winger remains a part of the squad, and could be set to remain at the club for another campaign.

The former Fiorentina man is currently a part of the Italian national team squad that reached the final of Euro 2020, and will take on England on Sunday night at Wembley stadium.

The 27-year-old has been mostly used as a substitute by Roberto Mancini, but nevertheless, he was trusted to take one of the spot kicks in the shootouts against Spain, and managed to brilliantly convert his penalty, and thus, contributed to the Azzurri’s progression to the grand finale.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are willing to evaluate the offers for Bernardeschi, but his will is to remain at the club.

The player’s contract is set to expire by the end of next season, and the Bianconeri are unwilling to lose him for free.

Therefore, the management are expected to meet with his agent Mino Raiola to discuss a potential contract renewal that would keep him at the club beyond 2022.

Whilst this news might not go down well with a section of the the team’s supporters, who were hoping to replace the former Viola man with a better alternative, the hierarchy could see it as the logical step, especially considering the fact that Allegri would be willing to coordinate with the player.