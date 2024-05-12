Juventus have several of their key players in doubt for the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta on Wednesday. So who will be able to recover in time?

The Bianconeri will host Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium this evening as they aim to book their place in the Champions League for next season.

Max Allegri will be forced to negotiate his match against the relegated Southerners without several players due to injuries and sickness.

But what concerns Juventus fans the most is the midweek showdown at the Stadio Olimpico against Gian Piero Gasperini’s band.

Therefore, IlBianconero has provided us with the latest updates on the players’ conditions.

First, we begin with Kenan Yildiz who missed last weekend’s clash against Roma after contracting a virus.

Nevertheless, the Turk was able to train during the week and could earn a call-up against Salernitana based on his condition this morning. Therefore, the teenager should be fine by Wednesday.

Then we have Alex Sandro who trained separately during the week and will thus miss today’s league fixture. Nevertheless, Allegri will be hoping to have him at his disposal by midweek.

On the other hand, Danilo is still behind in his recovery process after sustaining a muscular problem last weekend. However, he’ll try his best to shake it off in time for the Coppa Italia.

For his part, Mattia De Sciglio picked up a new muscle injury which will likely rule him out against Atalanta.

Finally, Federico Chiesa is recovering from a virus, and like Yildiz, he will be assessed this morning to decide if he’s fit enough to take part against Salernitana.

But in any case, the Italian should be available for Wednesday’s grand finale.