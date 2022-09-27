The latest on Cuadrado’s future: Exit or renewal?

Following the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala at the end of last season, Juventus handed the captain’s armband to Leonardo Bonucci, while Juan Cuadrado was promoted to vice-captain.

Nevertheless, the Colombian’s future at the club remains far from certain. The winger was running on an expiring contract, but eventually triggered an automatic one-year renewal.

This move didn’t sit too well with the management which was hoping to reach an amicable agreement that includes a pay cut.

So for the second season in a row, La Vespa is running on an expiring contract. So will he extend his stay in Turin, or leave for good?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could once again offer Cuadrado a new contract with lower figures.

However, the source believes that the 34-year-old’s departure remains the most likely scenario for the time being.

Cuadrado joined Juventus in 2015 following a brief experience at Chelsea. He has been featuring in various roles ever since, and was one of the key players for the team during the last couple of campaigns.

Juve FC say

This season, the veteran winger is yet to display his finest form. This could be down to many factors, including his relatively advanced aged, the lack of rest amidst the injury crisis or the team’s shambolic state.

So we should wait for at least a couple of months to figure out whether this dip in form is temporary or permanent before making a final decision on the player’s future.