The latest on Dybala’s renewal: Meeting expected today as the player’s asking figure revealed

Whilst Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal has been dragging for a while, we could soon reach a happy ending.

The player’s agent, Jorge Antun, is still in Turin, and while a meeting was scheduled on Friday, it was postponed for Saturday following a phone call between the Argentine’s representative and Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini.

Moreover, the club’s first Serie A win of the campaign at Spezia gave the management a small breathing space – even if it could be a temporary one.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the two parties are close to an agreement, as the Bianconeri have raised their offer from 7 to 8 million euros as a base annual salary.

Nonetheless, the final knot remains in the bonuses. The 28-year-old previously asked for at least 10 millions per season, and he wants this figure to be guaranteed one way or the other.

Therefore, the former Palermo star wants the bonuses to be easily achievable, which could technically guarantee him a salary of 10 millions after adding the incentives.

The Argentina international is on the last year of his current contract, meaning that he would be able to freely walk away from Turin by the end of the season.

However, Dybala is adamant on remaining at Juventus, where he’s been a fan favorite since arriving to the club in 2015.