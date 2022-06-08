The latest on Fagioli’s future: Between a renewal and a new suitor

After enjoying successful campaign at Cremonese, Nicolò Fagioli now returns to Juventus with his head held high. The youngster proved his worth by acting as a true pillar in the Tigers’ historic promotion to Serie A.

However, it’s now time to understand what the Bianconeri plan to do with their midfield talent.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the management has offered Fagioli a contract extension until 2026.

The player’s current deal expires in a year, and Juventus don’t want to deprive themselves of his services. The report adds that the hierarchy is now waiting for an answer from the young man’s representatives.

However, Calciomercato believes that Fagioli first needs to understand what will be his role at Juventus next season.

The source claims that the 21-year-old doesn’t want to leave on loan. Nonetheless, Allegri still plans to focus on teenage sensation Fabio Miretti while Nicolò Rovella will also return to Turin next season.

Therefore, the lack of space could prompt Fagioli to look for a permanent exit, and the newly-promoted Monza have already proposed themselves as a potential destination.

The report adds that a meeting between Juventus and the player’s agent Andrea D’Amico should take place in the next few days, and could be decisive in determining the midfielder’s future.