While Juventus won’t be in action on the pitch till Tuesday, the transfer market is keeping us hooked thanks to some unexpected developments.

Suddenly, Jordan Henderson has emerged as a genuine candidate to join Max Allegri’s ranks in January.

The former Liverpool captain is reportedly looking to leave El-Ettifaq six months into his Saudi adventure.

With the story escalating over the past 24 hours or so, let’s recap the latest developments as reported by various Italian news sources.

We begin with Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) who claims that the midfielder has agreed to reduce his wages to just 2 million euros in order to get the deal over the line.

However, the Turin-based newspaper notes two remaining knots. The first is the length of the agreement. While Juventus are only looking to sign the Englishman for six months, the latter is holding out for a longer arrangement.

The second obstacle could be the 33-year-old’s physical condition having spent six months away from Europe. Moreover, an adjustment period could be needed since it would be his first experience in Serie A.

As for Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), they believe that the parties have found an agreement, as El-Ettifaq have agreed to release Henderson for the next six months.

However, the Roman newspaper believes that the remaining hurdle is Max Allegri’s consent. The manager is reportedly reflecting on whether to add the veteran to his stable or keep faith in his young contingent (Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia and Nonge).

Finally, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) claims that Ajax are also in the race for the England international.