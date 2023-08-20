In a blatant fashion, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali expressed his irk at Juventus who missed the deadline to present an offer for Domenico Berardi.

The usually-diplomatic Carnevali had no words of courtesy for the Bianconeri and their new technical director Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Sassuolo official reveals that the Old Lady was supposed to hand an offer for the 29-year-old by August 17, but disappeared from the scene.

Thus, Carnevali claims that his club is no longer willing to conduct this operation. He insists that Berardi will now stay at the Mapei Stadium for yet another season.

But as Calciomercato explains, this operation may not be over just yet. The source believes that this could be a ploy on Juve’s part to lower the player’s price tag.

Last week, Sassuolo were still holding out for an offer of at least 30 million euros. Nevertheless, dragging the negotiations until the final days of the summer transfer market could drive the price down.

As the report suggests, Sassuolo cannot afford to maintain their prized asset if he ends up rebelling against the club’s decision to block his passage to Turin.

So if Berardi pushes for an exit, he could well force the Neroverdi’s hand. The report insists that the Euro 2020 winner genuinely wants to leave this summer after spending his entire playing career thus far at the Emilian club.