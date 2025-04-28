Randal Kolo Muani has finally reconciled with the net as he scored the second goal for Juventus in their 2-0 win over Monza.

The Frenchman entered the pitch like a man possessed, hellbent on taking advantage of the Lombardians’ never-ending struggles.

The 26-year-old squandered a few opportunities at the start of the contest, but when Khephren Thuram put him through on goal, he wasn’t going to let this opportunity slip by. The striker found the bottom corner with a clever touch that illustrated his clinical finishing.

This goal gave the Old Lady a 2-0 lead, and the team was able to preserve it despite Kenan Yildiz’s foolish dismissal.

As for Kolo Muani, this marks his first goal since his early exploits upon his arrival, when he scored five times in his first three outings for Juventus.

The France international is currently on a dry loan from Paris Saint-Germain, but Cristiano Giuntoli was expected to negotiate a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions to keep the player in Turin back when Thiago Motta was still in charge.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

However, the situation drastically changed with Igor Tudor in charge. The Croatian immediately restored Dusan Vlahovic as a regular starter, while dropping Kolo Muani from the lineup, suggesting the latter has no place at Continassa anymore.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the future has yet to be written for Kolo Muani, who might dwell at Juventus after all, especially following Sunday’s encouraging outing.

Albeit it was only Monza, the French striker proved he can be useful for the club with his agility and movement, as well as his killer instinct inside the box.

The source also notes that the player’s ‘angry’ celebration spoke volumes, as he approached the Curva Sud while pumping his chest, suggesting that his goal drought had been taking its toll on his morale.

But as the pink newspaper explains, Juve have delayed all plans on this front until the end of the Serie A campaign, as their market strategy will largely depend on Champions League qualification.