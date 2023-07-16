While the story felt absurd at first, the confirmation of almost every major source made it more concrete: Juventus are genuinely trying to sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian spent the last campaign on Inter who have been working on making his move permanent.

But as we reported yesterday, the Nerazzurri have abandoned the pursuit after learning that the player was flirting with the Bianconeri behind their backs.

A report from IlBianconero explains the complicated situation that led to the recent rift between Lukaku and Inter.

As the source explains, the Beneamata were negotiating with the player’s representatives Roc Nation (an agency founded by famous American rapper Jay-Z). The latter played an important role in the negotiations with Chelsea last season.

But nowadays, a Belgian lawyer named Sebastien Ledure is gradually becoming the De Facto representative of the player. Apparently, he’s the one negotiating with Juventus and potentially other clubs.

The report reveals how Lukaku has been repeatedly changing agents over the course of his career, starting with Mino Raiola to Federico Pastorello and then Roc Nation. So it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see him break ties with Jay-Z’s company and put his fate in the hands of Ledure.

On another note, Il Corriere dello Sport (via ilBianconero) claims that Juventus have found an agreement with both Chelsea and Lukaku.

The Blues will collect 40 million euros including bonuses while the player will earn 8 million per year.

Finally, another report from ilBianconero reveals how Juventus manager Max Allegri and new club director Cristiano Giuntoli are both keen admirers of the players, so the two men agreed on the pursuit.