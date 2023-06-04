The latest on Milik: New ultimatum for Juventus and potential wage cut

This evening, Arkadiusz Milik will probably get the nod ahead of Moise Kean in Max Allegri’s final starting formation of the campaign. So will it be his final appearance for the club?

The Pole spent the campaign on loan from Olympique Marseille in a move that cost the Bianconeri two million euros. Another 7 million would be required if the Italians decide to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants must decide whether they want to exercise their buy option on Milik or not before June 10.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri share excellent relationships with Marseille thanks to their president Pablo Longoria who served as a Juventus executive in the past.

Therefore, OM are allowing Juve to bide their time before making a final decision on the matter, while Lazio are still lurking in the shadows, waiting for the opportunity to lunge forward with a proposal for the Polish striker.

On another note, TuttoJuve claims that the club will ask Milik to take a wage cut from 3.5 million to a figure between 2.5 and 3 million, which would be in line with the club’s current parameters.

The 29-year-old started the season on a bright note, but has struggled for form and goals since returning from an injury suffered in January.