At this point, any update regarding Paul Pogba and his never-ending physical condition sounds repetitive.

Yet, the 30-year-old is still dealing with injury problems, which has been the case for the last 12 months (when he made his highly-anticipated return to Juventus).

The midfielder suffered a meniscus injury during last season’s United States tour. Some ill-advised alternative treatment methods only aggravated the issue.

The 2018 World Cup winner spent the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign on the treatment table, scarcely making any contribution on the pitch.

So while Juventus and Pogba are hellbent on enjoying a significantly improved campaign, they both remain coy in their recovery plans.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the player is clinically healed with recent medical tests showing no signs of injury.

But due to recurring setbacks, the medical and technical staff is taking an extremely cautious approach. The trainers do not wish to overload the player’s fragile muscles.

The source adds that Pogba mainly joined the Juventus pre-season tour in the United States for marketing reasons.

Yet, he might still make an appearance on the pitch after all. This could come in the form of a short cameo against Real Madrid.

While the first friendly against Barcelona was called off, the Bianconeri will take on Milan on July 28 and Los Merengues on August 3 before returning to Italian soil for the final part of their preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign.