The latest on Pogba: Contract, squad number and date of arrival

While the official confirmation is still missing, Paul Pogba’s transfer to Juventus is all but done.

The two parties have reached a full agreement following a meeting between the club’s directors and the player’s representative Rafaela Pimenta.

Calciomercato has revealed the latest regarding the midfielder’s contract with the Bianconeri, his squad number and potential date of arrival.

The 29-year-old will sign a three-year deal with the Old Lady worth 8 million euros per season as net wages plus two millions in bonuses. The contract will also include an option for a fourth season.

The club will also take advantage of the Growth Decree to save 50% on taxes.

Following the release of squad numbers on Friday, Juventus fans noticed that the number 10 jersey has been left vacant following the departure of Paulo Dybala.

Hence, the Frenchman is widely expected to don the iconic number which he wore during his final year in Turin before his return to Manchester United in 2016.

Even though the World Cup winner is more associated with the number 6, this jersey is currently occupied by Danilo.

Finally, the source expects Pogba to make arrival to Turin next week between the 5th and 8th of July.

The former United star will sign a contract after undergoing routine medical tests and would then join Max Allegri’s ranks in their pre-season preparations.