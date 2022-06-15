The latest on Pogba: expected Salary, position on the field and his role at Juventus

Even though the confirmation has taken a bit longer than expected, Juventus and Paul Pogba can tolerate another couple of weeks. After all, the two parties have been hoping to reunite for years.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Frenchman remains on vacation in Miami, but his move to Juventus is no longer in doubt.

The source claims that the 29-year-old will put his signature on a contract worth 8 million euros per season as net wages, plus another two millions in bonuses.

Thanks to the Growth Decree (related to athletes who join from abroad), the Bianconeri will save 50% on taxes, so the player’s gross salary will reach 15 millions.

The report believes that the two sides still have to reach an agreement over some details, including commissions, but this shouldn’t cause a major hurdle.

While some of the international players will be missing, Pogba should be present when Juve’s pre-season kicks off on the 4th of July.

This will allow Max Allegri to work closely with his former pupil and understand his best position on the field. While the French star will likely play on the left side of a three-man midfield with Manuel Locatelli as a Regista, the coach could also consider fielding him as a deep-lying playmaker.

Finally, the importance of Pogba’s return goes beyond the pitch, as the club will have a promotable superstar at it’s hands, which will ease the effect of Paulo Dybala’s departure.

Therefore, we can expect a major announcement from Juventus once the contract is inked.