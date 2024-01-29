Juventus are hoping to restore the services of Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Inter. But will they recover in time?

The key duo last appeared on the pitch a couple of weeks ago against Sassuolo. The Frenchman played for the duration of the match while the Italian came off the bench to round off a thrilling night for the Bianconeri by scoring the third goal.

However, they both suffered relapses afterwards that saw them skip the ensuing weekend trip to Lecce as well as the most recent encounter versus Empoli.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Rabiot and Chiesa have been working separately in recent weeks with the super showdown against Inter on their mind.

The source expects them to rejoin their teammates in group training between Wednesday and Thursday.

This would give them a few days to prepare for the Derby d’Italia which will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Sunday night. So we shall see if they’ll be able to regain their fitness in time.

Max Allegri will be desperate to have his two valuable players back at his disposal, especially amidst the lack of alternatives.

In attack, Moise Kean has left for Atletico Madrid while Arek Milik will be suspended following his costly dismissal against Empoli. Therefore, Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz are the only options remaining, which explains why Chiesa’s return would be particularly timely at this stage.

As for the middle of the park, Fabio Miretti has been deputizing for Rabiot, but the young man’s displays often leave much to be desired.