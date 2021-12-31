The latest on Ramsey: Only one concrete track appears so far

As the January transfer market approaches, Juventus and Aaron Ramsey should both be excited about the potential outcome.

While the club will be looking forward to getting rid of one of its highest earners (who barely ever plays), the midfielder could be seeking a new adventure that will reignite his playing career,

But according to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, both sides don’t have the luxury of options.

The report explains how the Welshman refused to move towards a midtable Premier League club last summer (the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves or Crystal Palace).

Nevertheless, he’s now willing to consider a transfer to Newcastle United.

The Toons were recently purchased by mega-rich owners from KSA, and are expected to launch a spending spree in the winter to avoid relegation.

The source believes that a loan move to Newcastle is the only concrete option for Ramsey – at least for now.

For one reason or another, the former Arsenal star never cemented himself as a pillar for Juventus.

Therefore, a return to the Premier League sounds like the perfect scenario to instigate a mid-career revival, even if it comes from the gates of a struggling side.

As for the Bianconeri, taking Ramsey’s name off the wage bill (whether fully of partially) could create some space for potential new arrivals.