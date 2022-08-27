The latest on Rovella: Starting berth and an exit

Apparently, Nicolò Rovella is set for an interesting couple of days. Today, the youngster could make his first ever start for Juventus.

The 21-year-old signed for the Old Lady in January 2021 but remained on loan at Genoa for the following 18 months.

This summer, he finally joined Max Allegri’s squad, and has done well during his second half cameos against Sassuolo and Sampdoria in the first two rounds of the season.

Therefore, these encouraging displays could warrant him a starting berth when Juventus host Roma at the Allianz Stadium later today.

But according to JuventusNews24, an exit remains on the card for the young Rovella, who’s expected to join Monza on loan in the next few days.

After sealing their first ever promotion to Serie A, the Biancorossi are yet to pick up their maiden point three rounds into the campaign.

Therefore, vice-president Adriano Galliani will be determined more than ever to bolster his ranks by adding the promising Rovella, who would join fellow Juventus loanee Filippo Ranocchia.

While Max Allegri was initially reluctant to give the go-ahead for the transfer, Leandro Paredes’ imminent arrival should unblock Rovella’s temporary departure.

The PSG midfielder should provide the manager with a genuine deep-lying playmaker, making the young Italian surplus to requirements.

So if his Rovella’s appearance against the Giallorossi will be his last for Juventus (at least in the current campaign), then let’s hope he makes it count.