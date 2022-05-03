The latest on the future of Juventus youngster Miretti

After earning his full senior Juventus debut at the age of 18, Fabio Miretti expectedly became the new toast of the town in Turin.

The teenager is a born and bred Bianconeri starlet, and has been impressing for the U-23 and U-19 squads this season.

Due to an injury crisis in the middle of the park, Max Allegri decided to hand the young man his full debut against Venezia last Sunday, and the latter pounced on the opportunity to produce a fine display.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Miretti’s future is intertwined with that of other Juventus youngsters, like Nicolò Fagioli and Nicolò Rovella.

The two loaned-out players are older than Miretti and have more professional experience under the belt. Rovella has been a mainstay at Genoa for the last couple of seasons, while Fagioli has been one of the main revelations of the Serie B campaign with Cremonese.

So while the source admits that Miretti still has a chance to cement himself a spot in Allegri’s squad next season, he will have to convince the manager that he’s more suitable than the other two candidates.

However, the 18-year-old is more likely to spend next season on loan with a Serie B club or a low-table Serie A side.

Therefore, the final few rounds of the campaign could offer an opportunity for the teenager to solidify his claim and prove why deserves a chance ahead of his older teammates.